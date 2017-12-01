Faye Smith boardwalk shut for restoration

THE Faye Smith Wetlands boardwalk in Maryborough is now closed in preparation for restoration work to begin early next year.
Works are planned to begin in February 2018.
Events and Recreation councillor Darren Everard said there had been ongoing maintenance issues with the boardwalk.
"Council staff has replaced boards and screws and laminated joists in a bid to keep it open," he said.
"But a recent engineering report indicated the boardwalk is not structurally sound enough to be used by the public so it has been closed."