FCTE celebrates 16% increase in international visitors

FRASER Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the tourism body will continue to target overseas visitors.

Mr Simons' comments came as figures released by Tourism Research Australia showed a 16.1% increase in international visitors to the region in 2016.

That figure represents one of the fastest-growing regions of Queensland, behind the likes of Whitsundays (19.2%) and Sunshine Coast (16.2%).

Mr Simons said he was most pleased about the increase in overnight stays and money spent on the Fraser Coast.

"Holiday nights increased by almost 22%, lifting total direct expenditure for the region to $40.1million, which is up 11.8%,” he said.

"This is a major turnaround on the trend over recent years where international visitation has remained flat and holiday nights have been decreasing.

"It is very positive to see such a significant increase and the Fraser Coast outperforming average growth for Queensland.”