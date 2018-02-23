FCTE organisers keep markets open for traders

Despite the heavy rain Gavin Jowett from Bundaberg was still smiling as he sold his produce from under the awnings on Adelaide St.

Despite the heavy rain Gavin Jowett from Bundaberg was still smiling as he sold his produce from under the awnings on Adelaide St. Alistair Brightman

THE historic Maryborough Markets which have been operating for 30 years may have looked dismal on Thursday but organisers ensured stallholders who braved the weather were still able to trade.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events acting event manager Brendan Bowers said the markets weren't technically closed and were very rarely cancelled.

"About 137mm of rain fell in Maryborough in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday morning and due to heavy falls and a low turnout of about eight stallholders, it was decided to move the market stalls to the footpath in Adelaide St," he said.

"This allowed us to keep roads open and overcome any safety issues or inconvenience motorists."

Two stallholders decided not to open because of the conditions.

German Sausage marketeer Ingrid Sivek thought it was great that she was still given the opportunity to set up.

"It is just the weather - it just happens - it could of turned out much worse than it has.

"I have been coming to the markets for nearly 10 years and have come every market - if I can't come I get someone to replace me.

"I think they have shut the markets maybe once during to being very windy."

Ingrid said she had covered her costs, including her offsider Kirsty and was just working on profits.

"Actually the move was something different and we gained some new customers."