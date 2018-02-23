Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite the heavy rain Gavin Jowett from Bundaberg was still smiling as he sold his produce from under the awnings on Adelaide St.
Despite the heavy rain Gavin Jowett from Bundaberg was still smiling as he sold his produce from under the awnings on Adelaide St. Alistair Brightman
Community

FCTE organisers keep markets open for traders

Boni Holmes
by
23rd Feb 2018 3:45 PM

THE historic Maryborough Markets which have been operating for 30 years may have looked dismal on Thursday but organisers ensured stallholders who braved the weather were still able to trade.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events acting event manager Brendan Bowers said the markets weren't technically closed and were very rarely cancelled.

"About 137mm of rain fell in Maryborough in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday morning and due to heavy falls and a low turnout of about eight stallholders, it was decided to move the market stalls to the footpath in Adelaide St," he said.

"This allowed us to keep roads open and overcome any safety issues or inconvenience motorists."

Two stallholders decided not to open because of the conditions.

German Sausage marketeer Ingrid Sivek thought it was great that she was still given the opportunity to set up.

"It is just the weather - it just happens - it could of turned out much worse than it has.

"I have been coming to the markets for nearly 10 years and have come every market - if I can't come I get someone to replace me.

"I think they have shut the markets maybe once during to being very windy."

Ingrid said she had covered her costs, including her offsider Kirsty and was just working on profits.

"Actually the move was something different and we gained some new customers."

Related Items

community fccommunity fcmarkets fcmaryborough maryborough markets stallholders
Fraser Coast Chronicle
WHAT'S ON: Justice Crew coming back to Hervey Bay

WHAT'S ON: Justice Crew coming back to Hervey Bay

Whats On AUSTRALIAN pop group Justice Crew will return to Hervey Bay this weekend for a performance struggling Wide Bay youth.

WATCH: Barnaby Joyce to resign on Monday

WATCH: Barnaby Joyce to resign on Monday

Politics The Deputy Prime Minister will resign from the position on Monday

Chasing bass is fun option when rain gets rivers flowing

Chasing bass is fun option when rain gets rivers flowing

News What a difference salt made to our river and estuary systems.

Worst is still to come: Brace for a month’s worth of rain

Worst is still to come: Brace for a month’s worth of rain

News Brisbane weather: Queensland storms to bring ‘month’s worth of rain

Local Partners