DANGER: Fear as fire burns near Fraser Coast family's home

FIGHTING BACK: Dallas Smith, 6, helps fire crews battle the blaze at his Owanyilla property.

FIGHTING BACK: Dallas Smith, 6, helps fire crews battle the blaze at his Owanyilla property. Contributed

DEREK Smith had to comfort his kids as an out-of-control bushfire burned near their Owanyilla home on Monday.

The father of four believes the blaze was started by someone burning off rubbish, despite the current fire ban.

"It's quite infuriating," Mr Smith said.

"We have a young family out here - I was quite furious actually."

One of his children, Dallas, 10, wanted to help the crews that fought the fire and was now determined to become a volunteer firefighter when he was old enough.

He said watching the firefighters and assisting helped calm the children's fear.

Mr Smith said both urban and rural fire crews fought the blaze and remained on scene into the night, returning yesterday morning to ensure the fire was contained.

He said two of his paddocks had been impacted by the fire and he was relieved his backyard had been cleared, ensuring there was little fuel that could have brought the blaze closer to his home.

Mr Smith said his horses help to keep the grass low at his property but he was concerned about the amount of scrub nearby.

"It's scary leading up to summer to think what might be in store," he said.

"It's just so dry out here."

Fifteen fire crews were at the scene of the blaze at one point, while seven remained to put containment lines in place.

Mr Smith said he was grateful to the crews that had stopped the blaze from becoming much worse.

"They were brilliant," he said.

"They are all so amazing, especially the rural guys who are volunteers, coming down in the spare time to keep us safe."

Aldershot Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Craig Smith said the fire started behind a property 700 metres off the Bruce Hwy and 100 metres from Petersens Rd.

"It has burnt to the south - what we have done is stopped it from heading south and now putting in containment lines... blackening out and chopping any trees out that may become a problem tomorrow," he said.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed the fire was being investigated.