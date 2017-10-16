'Fear, smear and no idea': LNP brings power price fight to Bay

POWER UP: State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls pours a beer with staff at Hoolihans Irish Bar and Restaurant on the first stop of his tour of regional Queensland.

POWER UP: State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls pours a beer with staff at Hoolihans Irish Bar and Restaurant on the first stop of his tour of regional Queensland. Blake Antrobus

STATE Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has taken to regional Queensland to campaign against the State Government's high power prices. And he has Hervey Bay in his sights.

The Fraser Coast town was chosen as the first stop for his week-long tour just months after the State Government governed from Wide Bay.

The move is a further sign Hervey Bay will be a key seat in the battle for regional Queensland at the upcoming State Election.

Mr Nicholls said businesses like Hoolihan's Irish Bar and Restaurant were already feeling the crippling effects of rising power prices.

Hoolihans co-owner Stephen Murphy said there had been a steady increase of about 10-15% on his quarterly power bill.

"You're using a lot of electricity and gas in the hospitality game, there's refrigeration, gas burners, air conditioning, lights,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Murphy said there was little they could do to mitigate the effects of high power prices, saying customers ended up walking away if the air conditioner was turned off.

Mr Nicholls said the state government had no plan to "deal with the ever-increasing power prices Queensland families and businesses are paying.”

"All they have is a sham; they have fear, smear and no idea,” Mr Nicholls said.

Mr Nicholls said the LNP would "fix the mess” by opposing the state government's 50% renewable energy target.

But Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said price increases under Labor were "a lot less dramatic” than the previous LNP's.

"All he wants to do is cut, sell and sack, he wants to sell those generators the moment he gets in power,” Mr Saunders said.

"I want to know if things are always going to be dim with Tim?”