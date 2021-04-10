Fear to faith: Why vaccinated Coast grandma is jab advocate

An 82-year-old Hervey Bay local was fearing the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine, but now, she’s telling others there’s “nothing better” she could have done.

It comes as restrictions are brought in amid ongoing concerns about the risks associated the AstraVeneca vaccine.

With many "running (the vaccine) down", Katherine Summers had convinced herself not to get the jab.

But her local GP contacted her, saying they'd "put her on the list" to get the vaccination.

After putting it off for a weak and the "freak out" having subsided, Mrs Summers, and her son and full-time carer Arthur (Artie) Rocke, carer, got the AstraZeneca Vaccine, on Tuesday, March 30.

And Artie says his mum feels "100 per cent positive from it... she's a whole new person".

Whether there's a correlation between the vaccine and her better health or just a better state of mind, things are looking up for the spritely retiree.

82-year-old Katherine Summers went from not wanting the COVID-19 vaccine to now urging everyone to get it.

"I was happy as Larry (after the injection), I came home as usual, I went to bed, no side-effects," Katherine told the Chronicle.

"After I got the injection, my great grandchildren visited me ... I've been on the go ever since,

"No headaches, I'm eating and drinking, I'm playing with (my great grand children) who are only two and a half and three."

82-year-old Katherine Summers with her two great-granddaughters Mia and Raya.

And, she has a message for people who were like her, scared to get the needle.

"When people ask me (why I got it) either you sink or you swim and so, I swim," she said

"I would advise anybody to go and have (the vaccine) ... I'll be 83 in three months time ... "You've got more chance of getting sick from the coronavirus than from the vaccine side effects."

Despite a strong take up in the vaccine locally, many in the Fraser Coast community remain divided over whether to get the jab.

There's also an increasing number of alerts surrounding the potential risks, particularly relating to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australians under 50 years old have now been advised to take the Pfizer vaccine over the AstraZeneca jab wherever possible due to a "rare but serious risk" of blood clots.

The nation has joined a growing list of countries worldwide electing to restrict the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The UK is offering under-30s an alternative, while Canada and France are limiting the jab to over-50s, Germany to over-60s and Iceland to people aged over 70.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed that "ultimately, the choice is with individual Australians and their doctor" and that there was "not a prohibition" on the AstraZeneca vaccine, but simply a "preference".

Professor Paul Kelly told the Courier Mail the recommendation was that the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be given to adults under 50 years of age "where benefit clearly outweighs the risk for that individual's circumstances".