It comes after a fisherman was fined $2135 for feeding a dingo on the island last week.

It comes after a fisherman was fined $2135 for feeding a dingo on the island last week.

Concerns have been raised about the behaviour of tourists on Fraser Island as the busy Easter period approaches.

It comes after a fisherman was fined $2135 for feeding a dingo on the island last week.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said the holiday season was always cause for concern when it came to increased dingo interactions.

“Each year we remind people to obey the rules, stay vigilant and stay away from the wildlife,” she said.

“Information regarding dingo safety is available in brochures, videos, online and signage.”

That included families with children staying within fenced areas and keeping kids within arm’s reach at all times, not harassing the dingoes by throwing sticks or chasing them and never encouraging the animals to come closer or feeding them.

“We hope that tourists respect the land, the culture and the wildlife, it is this unique environment that makes K‘gari such a special place to visit,” Ms Bryant said.

“Consider it a privilege if you are fortunate to see a dingo and remember any interaction with them could lead to their destruction.

“We expect extra ranger patrols over the holidays.

“Volunteer community rangers would also be an asset at this time of year but unfortunately are not used.

“We encourage those who visit to report anyone acting inappropriately.”

Ms Bryant encouraged people to phone 07 4127 9150 or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

“Protecting the natural integrity and wildlife of K‘gari is everyone’s responsibility.”

Originally published as Fears for dingoes as tourists flock to island for Easter