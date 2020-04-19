Fears for students

DISADVANTAGED children living in the Fraser Coast could be left behind because they lack the resources needed to learn from home.

That is the concern that has been raised by Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, who accused the State Government of dividing the education system into the “haves and have-nots”.

But member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders hit back at that suggestion yesterday, saying Ms Frecklington’s comments showed a lack of faith in the state’s teachers and education system.

The debate came as the majority of students across the region and the state prepared to learn online as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to be felt.

The children of essential workers will continue to attend schools, while remaining students will learn from home.

“In Wide Bay, there are more than 23,000 homes that aren’t connected to the internet,” Ms Frecklington said.

“I fear many socio-economically disadvantaged kids are going to fall behind as the sad reality is there are many children who can’t afford to have breakfast at home, let alone an iPad to learn on.

“The LNP’s position is clear and simple – parents should be able to send their kids to school if they want to.

“If kids have no choice but to do online learning from home for at least five weeks, the State Government needs to provide devices, quality internet access and printed materials.

“Coronavirus has cost us so much already, we can’t let it cost our kids a year of their education.”

But Mr Saunders said he had been in constant contact with teachers and principals who were confident no child would be left behind.

He said it was an insult “to every teacher” to suggest children wouldn’t be properly supported.

“I’d call on her to apologise,” he said.

“No one will be left behind. The Palaszczuk Government has made sure of that.

“I’ve been talking to principals who have been telling me what they have in place to assist students.

“Principals are dedicated; they won’t let any student fall behind.”

Mr Saunders said if there were any concerns, it was the demands that would be placed on the NBN network, which he said had been compromised by cuts made by the former Abbott Government.

Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen was contacted for comment, but had not responded at the time of going to print.