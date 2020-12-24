Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash south of Mackay, Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash south of Mackay, Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Fears for woman in overturned car after Bruce Highway crash

Laura Thomas
Tara Miko
and
24th Dec 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.50PM: There are fears for an elderly woman trapped inside a car that rolled off the Bruce Highway south of Carmila.

A rescue helicopter has landed on the highway near the scene as emergency services work to free the woman from the wreck.

The vehicle is understood to be on its roof in a ditch to the side of the highway.

Police are on scene and delays are expected.

4.10PM: Delays are expected on the Bruce Highway after a single vehicle crash near Carmilla.

The highway is down to one lane with police directing traffic.

An elderly woman is still believed to be trapped in the vehicle about 20km south of Carmila.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car had rolled into a ditch.

Another passenger, believed to be an elderly man, was out of the overturned vehicle.

INITIAL: An elderly woman is believed to be trapped in a vehicle that rolled off the road south of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle incident 20km south of Carmila about 3.15pm.

Initial reports indicate two people were in the vehicle that rolled.

One of the people, believed to be an elderly man, was out of the overturned vehicle.

Another person, understood to be an elderly woman, was trapped inside.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car had rolled into a ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

More to come

car rollover qas qps single car rollover trapped
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        Premium Content New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        News Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the upgrade was welcomed by the members and regular users of the hall.

        Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Family Fun The best places to view in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounds.

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Feeding the 500: Church charity pulls off Christmas miracle

        Premium Content Feeding the 500: Church charity pulls off Christmas miracle

        News The influx of families in need proves just how vital their services are.