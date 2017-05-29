Fears life may be lost as crews struggle to find homes

FRASER Coast councillor Anne Maddern fears a life may be lost in Glenwood unless it's made easier for emergency service crews to find homes in the area.

The issue was raised at Wednesday's council meeting, with Cr Maddern requesting that a report be prepared for council listing the options to address the issues around timely identification of property addresses in the Glenwood area, in particular for emergency services but also for visitors and residents.

Cr Maddern said over the past 12 months residents in the Glenwood area have been drawing her attention to the issues around emergency services not being able to find the call-out address within an appropriate timeframe.

She said on two occasions that she had been told about, that could have resulted in a fatality.

"Residents regularly are stopped by ambulances seeking directions,” she said in her motion.

"Further, residents have also advised that they themselves are sometimes unable to find the appropriate street address for some of their local functions.”

Cr Maddern said the problem seemed to stem from a variety of street numbering systems, including lot number, old rural addressing and current rural addressing, as well as the situation where a significant number of streets are divided by gullies.

"Emergency services, residents, tradies and visitors are unable to rely on various mapping systems including Google mapping and in-car GPS systems due to lack of mobile coverage, and lack of current information such as which roads are separated by impassable gullies.”

Councillor Denis Chapman seconded the motion to request a report into the matter, which was carried unanimously.