Fears for missing Queensland couple

POLICE are searching for a Queensland couple feared missing after they failed to check in with family while travelling around the state.

John and Shirley Lay, aged 72 and 68, have been travelling around southeast Queensland in their four-wheel-drive and caravan.

Police said the couple had been checking in with family every two days but had not been in contact since February 10.

Police hold concerns for their welfare due to their age, recent harsh weather, and because it was out of character for them not to contact family.

John is described as approximately 188cm tall with a lean build, greying hair, brown eyes, and tanned skin.

Shirley is described as approximately 168cm tall with a petite build, grey/blonde hair, green eyes, and fair skin.

They are travelling in a silver 2012 Toyota Landcruiser bearing Queensland registration 309 SON, and towing a 7m white Majestic caravan with grey striping.

Anyone who has seen John, Shirley, or the abovementioned vehicles is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444.