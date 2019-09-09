Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 19, dies after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by and with the Courier-Mail
8th Sep 2019 5:16 PM | Updated: 9th Sep 2019 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically died after a horror crash.

Emergency services were called to four patients after two cars collided at the intersection of Jondaryan Mount Tyson Rd and Toowoomba Cecil Plains Rd in Mount Tyson, west of Toowoomba, just after 3pm Sunday.

A 19-year-old Pittsworth man, and single occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man who was the driver of the second car, and his two passengers, a 41-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl were taken to Toowoomba Base Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Fears for occupant after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

EARLIER, Sunday: THERE are fears for the occupant of a vehicle involved in a serious crash west of Toowoomba this afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 3pm on the intersection of Jondaryan-Mt Tyson Rd and Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd at Mt Tyson.

Four people are believed to be involved in the two-vehicle crash, but the Queensland Ambulance Service could only notify the status of three occupants.

A woman in her 40s and a toddler were taken to Toowoomba Hospital with injuries to their chests.

A man in his 40s was also transported with arm injuries.

The Queensland Police Service said it had traffic controls in place at the intersection while emergency services remained at the scene.

editors picks queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba cecil plains
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Ominous warning: ‘This is the new normal’

    Ominous warning: ‘This is the new normal’

    News Authorities have warned that Queensland suburbs never before threatened by bushfires could burn thanks to a drier, hotter climate putting more people at risk.

    • 9th Sep 2019 4:40 AM
    Mayor's amendment to ban common weed killer shot down

    premium_icon Mayor's amendment to ban common weed killer shot down

    Environment The war on the use of the common weed killer continues

    'She's always smiling': Teen speedway star on mend

    premium_icon 'She's always smiling': Teen speedway star on mend

    News Ashleigh is on the mend in Brisbane after brain surgery

    'Visible, vocal, active': Challenger emerges in council race

    premium_icon 'Visible, vocal, active': Challenger emerges in council race

    News A new challenger has entered the race for council