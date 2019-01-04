Menu
Fears of fake cops as authorities probe police impersonation

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
FEARS of door-to-door scammers targeting elderly Fraser Coast residents have been raised after a man reportedly impersonated a police officer in Maryborough.

An investigation has been launched after a well-dressed man allegedly approached a Churchill St address asking the home-owner personal questions.

The elderly woman told police the man asked multiple personal questions, which led her to believe they were a police officer.

Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said police were appealing for more information from the public.

"It's of concern to us, but we don't know if the information obtained is for nefarious reasons or otherwise,” Det Harbison said.

"It is likely a technique that is being used to target elderly and vulnerable people.”

Under Queensland law, it is a requirement that all officers must produce official police identification when requested from a member of the public.

Det Harbison said police routinely made inquiries in neighbourhoods and conducted door-knocks and people could request to see identification from these officers.

He said police were not aware of any other instances involving the impersonation of a police officer.

"All charitable organisations and government employees carry some form of identification,” he said.

"People should not be alarmed, they can simply request to see ID from anyone lobbying up on their door.”

Police investigations are continuing.

