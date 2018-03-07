Menu
Crime

Fed-up magistrate slams mum for bringing kids to court

Annie Perets
by
7th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

TWO Maryborough mothers accused of criminal activity, both of whom brought their children along to court, had bail refused on Tuesday.

Magistrate John Smith decided Amanda Jane Bornen and Rebecca Anne Mossop were too likely to re-offend and ordered them to wait in jail for their matters to be dealt with.

Tears were shed in Maryborough Magistrates Court as each was handcuffed and taken away by police officers.

Ms Borner, 29, is charged with dishonestly obtaining money.

The court heard she made a sale through Gumtree last year to the value of $760 but the buyer never received what they paid for. She was on a suspended sentence at the time for an assault charge.

Mournful and representing herself, she said: "It wasn't intentional, I had a complication with the people. I've got all my kids outside."

Mr Smith told her she had "blown" the opportunity given to her by the suspension of the previous 12-month sentence.

He also said: "You shouldn't have brought kids to court."

There was more sadness in the courtroom when Ms Mossop had bail refused.

The 41-year-old was charged with drug offences in Maryborough last month.

The court heard the mum's drug offending dated back to 1994, which was why Mr Smith wanted her to wait in custody.

She did not enter a plea to the charges, as her lawyer was awaiting information from prosecutions.

Ms Mossop has been sentenced to jail multiple times in the past and has spent time behind bars.

