FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Fraser Coast winners, losers revealed

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison re-enforced his commitment to dragging the Fraser Coast out of the economic doldrums by committing $173m under the City and Regional Deals program.

Big on promises but light on detail, specific funding commitments were sparse for our region in the first budget for the Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pairing.

With an election looming it is likely the Coalition will fill in the gaps over the coming weeks as the Liberals and Nationals try to sway voters to back for another three-year term.

The government has made commitments to our area including a significant promise under the City and Regional Deals program that aims to "develop a plan for economic development to ensure the region can reach its maximum potential".

The $173 million spend will be split between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

"It will identify key investments and reforms that are required in the region and aim to attract new business and increase the output of key existing industries," budget papers said.

The Hinkler Regional Deal will see $11 million spent this financial year while $15m, $20m and $25m will be spent over each of the coming three financial years.

The Roads of Strategic Importance fund reiterates previous commitments of $24m for the Pialba Torbanlea Road upgrade; $7.7 million for the Urraween/Boundary Road extension and $4 million for the Isis overtaking lane.

Other commitments for regional Australia include: