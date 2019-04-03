Menu
WELCOME BOOST: Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, NIOA managing director Rob Nioa and Rheinmetall director Rod West at the munitions factory funding announcement.
News

FEDERAL BUDGET: Explosion of jobs on the Fraser Coast

Boni Holmes
Jodie Callcott
by and
3rd Apr 2019 10:19 AM
A $60 MILLION munitions factory approved to be built on the Fraser Coast is expected to create up to 100 jobs.

This coup will deliver manufacturing training and jobs for a region that is struggling with high unemployment.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Richard Kingston said training programs would ensure locals had a chance to work in the factory.

"From what I understand, there's going to be a lot of work spent on training people before the factory opens to ensure there's enough people to fill the positions," Mr Kingston said.

"Obviously there are going to be specialists' positions where they may be recruited from out of town, but I think we've got more than enough local people, and training provided, to fill those positions."

Olds Engineering managing director Robert Olds said the munitions factory would certainly have a very positive effect on the local economy by creating 100-plus permanent jobs.

"There will be a similar number of jobs during construction," Mr Olds said.

"That's a welcome boost which has a multiplying effect benefiting the local economy."

Mr Olds said he had heard on good authority that the majority of these permanent jobs would go to locals, which would include tradespeople who would be training apprentices.

"This is great because it adds to the critical mass of apprenticeships and training jobs in our region," he said.

"All workers will be up-skilled and trained in-house."

He said it was great to have manufacturing jobs coming back to the region.

"Many jobs have been lost to this area because of the train contract that went to India for the NGR trains," he said.

"Whether they use the TAFE college or not, it adds to the number of people being trained in the area so it means less people leave the area."

