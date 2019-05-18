Hinkler unfolds: Pitt races away; voters reject Anning's man

The people of Hinkler have cast their votes today.

UPDATE 7.30PM: As the LNP's Keith Pitt consolidates his commanding position, it's clear Hinkler voters have rejected Fraser Anning's right wing Conservative National Party.

Greens candidate Anne Jackson with 480 votes has secured more than twice as many votes as the Conservative National Party's candidate Aaron Erskine, who has 207.

FEDERAL 2019 Hinkler

Both parties are behind independent Moe Turaga, whose grassroots campaign in which he spoke out against the Cashless Debit Card has resonated with him having 508 votes.

Mr Turaga is just behind United Australia Party's Joseph Ellul by 11 votes, despite not having the financial backing of billionaire Clive Palmer who undertook a massive advertising campaign in the electorate.

With nearly 12 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Pitt has 5063 votes.

It's got him 2137 votes clear of Labor's Richard Pascoe with 2876.

The Hinkler electorate clearly had its mind made up about how it would vote with the highest turnout in the country for pre-polling.

UPDATE 7.15PM: A swing against One Nation is emerging from the early count of the Hinkler vote.

Damian Huxham has 739 votes, representing a swing against Pauline Hanson's party of six per cent.

Last election he was about 20 per cent of the vote. Currently he is just on 14 per cent.

Meanwhile with five of the 50 polling places counted, Keith Pitt is projected to secure more than 66 per cent of the vote on a two party preferred basis.

He is sitting on 2400 votes. This represents a swing to him of +2.8 per cent and just over 45 per cent of the total count.

Mr Pascoe has captured 1247 votes, a swing against labor of 2.6 per cent.

So far just over 1.07 per cent of the vote has been counted.

UPDATE 7PM: Keith Pitt has taken a commanding lead as the vote count continues.

Pitt's vote tally, which sits at 1326, is almost double that of second-place holder, Labor's Richard Pascoe with 679.

One Nation's Damian Huxham sits marginally behind Pascoe with 410 votes.

Last election Huxham polled just under 20 per cent.

Currently he is slightly down at 14 per cent.

Clive Palmer's party will be particularly disappointed with their performance so far with Joseph Ellul capturing just five per cent of the votes.

Independents, Greens and the Animal Justice Party are all sitting behind holding less than 10 per cent of votes collectively.

Meanwhile in the seat of Flynn, which incorporates the North Burnett, Ken O'Dowd has taken an early lead.

With six of 89 booths reporting first preference results so far, Mr O'Dowd currently leads with 827 votes.

FEDERAL 2019 Flynn

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse is at 358 votes, a 5.14% swing towards them.

ALP's Zac Beers has 288 votes so far with a 3 per cent swing against the party.

Avondale, Bluff, Mondure, Mount Perry, Mundubbera, Stanwell polling places have reported their votes.

UPDATE 6.40PM: The first 214 votes are in for Hinkler and Keith Pitt has already taken a strong lead.

The LNP incumbent has secured 105 votes, just under 50 per cent of those cast so far.

Meanwhile, Labor's Richard Pascoe has got 48, just on 22 per cent of the vote.

Coming in third is One Nation's Damian Huxham, who has come down with the flu today, with 32 votes.

Followed by Independent Moe Turaga and Aaron Erskine, of Fraser Anning's Conservative party.

Clive Palmer's candidate Joseph Ellul has only got four votes, putting him behind the Greens' Anne Jackson with seven.

David Norman (Ind) and Animal Justice Party's Amy Byrnes have one vote each with Adrian Wone, another independent, yet to register.

Counting begins

COUNTING has begun, but we're still waiting for the first numbers to come through..

It has been a busy day of voting across the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

We will keep you up to date with the latest count and all the news from the candidates as a clearer picture emerges.

And if you want to keep posted with the national picture, Sky News has got you covered.

Candidate catches flu

ONE Nation candidate Damian Huxham cast his vote earlier today.

Federal election 2019 - Hinkler One Nation candidate Damian Huxham voting at the Hervey Bay High polling booth. Alistair Brightman

It's the fourth time he's contested an election - this is is second tilt at the seat of Hinkler.

With daughter Kyra by his side and sporting a bright orange vest (and flu symptoms), Mr Huxham spent his last campaign moments speaking with residents at Hervey Bay State High School.

Mr Huxham maintained One Nation voters were the biggest fear for major parties.

"People are tired of the major parties and want to see change," he said.

"I always feel confident, but it's going to come down to preferences.

"There are 10 candidates and it's going to be a tough call."

Election opinion

TODAY we get to decide.

In truth the battle for Hinkler has been somewhat of a fizzer with the major happenings occurring before the election was even called.

When LNP incumbent Keith Pitt announced $30 million from the Regional Deal would be spent on demaining Quay St, he went head-to-head with the Queensland Government, which had earlier refused to sign on to the deal.

Since then, the campaign has been pretty straight forward, despite a historic high number of candidates nominating.

Betting agency Ladbrokes yesterday had Mr Pitt a hot favourite at $1.07. It would be a real surprise if he wasn't returned for a third term.

Where to vote

LEFT voting until the last minute?

We've put together a list of polling booths in the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions where you can vote on Saturday.

They'll be open from 8am-6pm.

They'll be open from 8am-6pm.

All of the booths have assisted wheelchair access except for Biggenden State School and Bullyard State School where there is no wheelchair access.

Meet the candidates

A TOTAL of 10 candidates have put their hand up for the seat of Hinkler.

Here's a brief guide to each of the 10 candidates running for Hinkler.

Here's a brief guide to each of the 10 candidates running for Hinkler.

Aaron Erskine, Fraser Anning's Conservative Nationals Party candidate for Hinkler. Contributed

Aaron Erskine - Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party

A father of five, Mr Erskine is set to run for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

With a background in information and communication technology, Mr Erskine said he had developed a passion for politics throughout his lifetime.

Hinkler independent candidate Adrian Wone. Tahlia Stehbens

Adrian Wone - Independent

A passion for the sugar industry and frustration at mainstream politics has motivated Adrian Wone to take another shot at federal politics after once running for the Greens.

AJP: Amy Byrnes is the Hinkler candidate for the Animal Justice Party. contributed

Amy Byrnes - Animal Justice Party

Amy Byrnes is a committed and compassionate vegan and volunteers to help reunite lost animals with their owners.

"I love this area because we are so close to nature - from parklands and wetlands to the beach. It's special and something we need to protect," Ms Byrnes said.

Hinkler candidate Anne Jackson. Tahlia Stehbens

Anne Jackson - Greens

Ms Jackson announced her candidacy in February.

The long-time resident has come out with a strong stance against the Cashless Debit Card.

One Nation candidate for Hinkler Damian Huxham. contributed

Damian Huxham - One Nation

It will be Mr Huxham's second go at the seat of Hinkler and says that with One Nation achieving a lot unelected, he'd like to do even more from an elected position.

The One Nation candidate says he is passionate about regional infrastructure and the Hinkler bridge.

Hinkler Indepenent candidate David Norman. Contributed

David Norman - Independent

Mr Norman was born and raised on a property near Monto and has lived in Hinkler for nearly 40 years.

Mr Norman said he wanted to run was because he believed constituents deserved better than political fighting and he has stated that he is against the Cashless Debit Card.

Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul with Clive Palmer. Mike Knott BUN300419PAL7

Joseph Ellul - United Australia Party

Mr Ellul is the latest addition to the list.

Growing up on a Bucca farm, Mr Ellul said he was focused on aged care and small business.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Mike Knott BUN220419PITT2

Keith Pitt - LNP incumbent

Mr Pitt goes into the election with achievements under his wing including securing the Tobruk for the region as well as the Regional Deal for Hinkler.

His controversial push for the Cashless Debit Card will make or break some votes for the incumbent.

Moe Turaga is running as an independent candidate for Hinkler in the next federal election. Katie Hall

Moe Turaga - Independent

Mr Turaga gave up his dual Fijian citizenship to run for the seat of Hinkler.

Mr Turaga says he believes the people need a voice and hopes to see the Cashless Debit Card repealed.

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe. Mike Knott BUN210119LAB7

Richard Pascoe - Labor

Mr Pascoe has come out firing on numerous local issues since declaring his intention to run for Hinkler in August last year.

Mr Pascoe says he believes the member for Hinkler role should be about creating jobs and opportunities so locals have the opportunity to save.