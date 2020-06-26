Federal funding for Fraser Coast Wildlife

WILDLIFE SANCTUARY: Sanctuary Liaison Officer David Trigg with MP Llew O'Brien with a kangaroo at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Stuart Fast

THE embattled Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has been thrown a funding lifeline.

Liaison officer David Trigg could not contain his excitement when he found out the sanctuary could apply for a grant under the Federal Government’s $94.6 millions Zoos and Aquariums program, to help ease the burden of COVID-19 shutdowns.

While the amount of funding is currently unconfirmed, Mr Trigg said “as far as the sanctuary is concerned, anything is a help.”

The sanctuary reopened to the public on June 25 and will be open on specific days, which can be found on its Facebook page.

“Now the public can come in, it’ll help us build our funding back up,” Mr Trigg said.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien was proud to support the sanctuary.

Mr O’Brien said it was good to help repair the financial damage of the crisis, as tourism business such as the Sanctuary were some of the worst impacted.

“I hope this funding sees them get back on deck as quickly as possible and in full swing,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said he was looking for other Wide Bay businesses to support with government funding, now and after the COVID-19 crisis.