Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WILDLIFE SANCTUARY: Sanctuary Liaison Officer David Trigg with MP Llew O'Brien with a kangaroo at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Stuart Fast
WILDLIFE SANCTUARY: Sanctuary Liaison Officer David Trigg with MP Llew O'Brien with a kangaroo at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Federal funding for Fraser Coast Wildlife

Stuart Fast
26th Jun 2020 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE embattled Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has been thrown a funding lifeline.

Liaison officer David Trigg could not contain his excitement when he found out the sanctuary could apply for a grant under the Federal Government’s $94.6 millions Zoos and Aquariums program, to help ease the burden of COVID-19 shutdowns.

While the amount of funding is currently unconfirmed, Mr Trigg said “as far as the sanctuary is concerned, anything is a help.”

The sanctuary reopened to the public on June 25 and will be open on specific days, which can be found on its Facebook page.

“Now the public can come in, it’ll help us build our funding back up,” Mr Trigg said.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien was proud to support the sanctuary.

Mr O’Brien said it was good to help repair the financial damage of the crisis, as tourism business such as the Sanctuary were some of the worst impacted.

“I hope this funding sees them get back on deck as quickly as possible and in full swing,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said he was looking for other Wide Bay businesses to support with government funding, now and after the COVID-19 crisis.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast federal funding fraser coast wildlife sanctuary llew o'brien mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whale operators to begin season at reduced capacity

        premium_icon Whale operators to begin season at reduced capacity

        News Bookings have been mixed, although they are continuing to build

        • 26th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
        UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after M'boro crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after M'boro crash

        Breaking The crash happened at a Maryborough intersection

        Monitoring cameras capture fresh footage of feral horses

        premium_icon Monitoring cameras capture fresh footage of feral horses

        News QPWS continues to monitor for feral horses on Fraser Island

        Maryborough CBD rebuilding from the rubble

        premium_icon Maryborough CBD rebuilding from the rubble

        News Major progress made on CBD revitalisation