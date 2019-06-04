Menu
The ACE Cargo Van set to be unveiled in Sydney tomorrow. Contributed
Federal Government 'needs electric vehicle strategy'

Carlie Walker
4th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
FRASER Coast businessman Greg McGarvie is urging the Federal Government to develop a strong policy on the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Australia.

Last month Mr McGarvie hailed Bill Shorten's Labor team for establishing a $57 million Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Innovation Strategy when it looked likely the ALP would take government.

But with a surprise win for Scott Morrison's Coalition team, Mr McGarvie remained hopeful.

He warned now was the time for Australia to embrace the market opportunities that came with producing electric vehicles.

"If Australia doesn't get on the bandwagon we'll be left behind," he said.

In the wake of the establishment of a Senate enquiry on electric vehicles, looking into their use and manufacturing in Australia, Mr McGarvie said there was support for the industry.

He urged the Federal Government to quickly get a strategy in place.

"The advantage of being in government is they can quickly get stuck into developing an electric vehicle policy and implementing it," he said.

