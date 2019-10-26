Government working to reduce emissions, increase renewables

The Federal Government is investing in renewable energy.

The Federal Government is investing in renewable energy.

NO ONE has a crystal ball that can predict what the region will be like in 80 years' time.

That is what Hinkler MP Keith Pitt believes.

He yesterday addressed concerns raised by a new study that indicated as many as 12,000 homes across the Fraser Coast could be at risk because of the impact of climate change by 2100.

"Australia produces less than 2 per cent of emissions and the Coalition Government took a sensible, balanced approach to the environment to the election and it won," Mr Pitt said.

"The government has committed to reducing emissions by 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, as part of its Paris Agreement commitments.

"In February this year, the Government announced a $3.5 billion Climate Solutions Package that has mapped out how we will achieve the final 328 million tonnes of abatement needed to meet our 2030 Paris target.

"The package includes a $2 billion Climate Solutions Fund to build on the success of the Emissions Reduction Fund and continue our investment in low-cost abatement."

A spokeswoman from Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien's office said inundation maps should be read with caution.

The spokeswoman said the data behind their modelling and their predicted outcomes could be complex and confusing.

"It is important to ensure information is accurate and correctly interpreted to avoid unnecessary fearmongering," she said.

"Our commitments will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ensure Australia meets its international climate targets and address local environmental challenges, while maintaining a strong economy.

"Australia is seeing record levels of investment in renewable energy, with $25 billion committed across 18,800 MW of new wind and solar projects that will benefit future generations.

"The Climate Solutions Package is the biggest single investment any Australian government has made in reducing emissions."