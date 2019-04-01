Federal Govt pumps $40 million into Hervey Bay CBD

FUNDING for development of the Whale City's future CBD has been fast-tracked by the Federal Government.

The $40 million funding is just a slice of the $172.9 million pie committed towards projects proposed under the Hinkler Regional Deal on Monday.

The CBD upgrade was one of the priority projects short-listed by the council under the bold economic plan.

Federal member for Hinkler - Keith Pitt. Alistair Brightman

It marks a major step forward after Fraser Coast Regional Council, Bundaberg Regional Council and the Federal Government signed a landmark agreement on the Regional Deal last week.

A further $7.7 million was announced to fund the Urraween Rd and Boundary Rd extension.

The funding for both projects will be included in the Federal Budget, set to be handed down Tuesday night.

Speaking in Canberra on Monday morning, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Regional Deal would help "unlock the output of a number of key industries and create jobs for the future".

"A number of projects have been identified as game changers for this region and I welcome today's announcement that the Federal Government has committed $40 million to the Hervey Bay town centre redevelopment and $7.7 million for the Urraween Rd/Boundary Rd extension," Mr Pitt said.

"In the northern part of the electorate, $10 million has been committed to the construction of a multi-use conveyer at the Port of Bundaberg - which will allow for private investment and expansion at the port and $32 million to the Quay St bypass."

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour welcomed the funding contribution.

"The Fraser Coast is a dynamic and vibrant region with both challenges and opportunities, and it is hoped a Regional Deal will help us to reach our full potential, attract new investment and drive improved employment outcomes," Cr Seymour said.