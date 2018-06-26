Federal Govt to spend $1 million to boost jobs in Wide Bay

WITH unemployment rates in the Wide Bay soaring above the national average, a new program funded by the Federal Government is aimed at turning that around.



The region was one of 10 selected across the country to take part in a new $18.4 million Regional Employment Trials Program.



The program is aimed at enabling local organisations, who understand the issues on the ground, to design solutions to employment challenges in the region.



Figures released earlier this year from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the Wide Bay's employment rate was 9 per cent, while the Australian average was 5.5 per cent.



Youth unemployment in Wide Bay was at 27.9 per cent.



Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Wide Bay Burnett would received $1 million, which would directly support local employment projects such as mentoring programs and the up-skilling of people looking for work so they are job ready.



"It will mean that people looking for work will receive every assistance possible, to participate in the local labour market," he said.



Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien also welcomed the inclusion of the region in the trial.



"The Coalition Governmentis committed to investing in Australians by giving job-seekers the skills required to find and keep a job," Mr O'Brien said.



"In a region that has one of the highest rates of unemployment we need to continue to ensure that the Government has a full range of initiatives and programs that increase the job prospects of job-seekers, and grow the economy, to sustain employment and create new job opportunities."



"The Wide Bay Burnett RDA is highly regarded and has deep connections across the region and I'm pleased this new initiative will utilise the RDA's expertise with a new focus on jobs."



As part of the trial, a new Employment Facilitator will be appointed in the region through a competitive tender process.



The tender opened yesterday and will close on July 18.



Employment Facilitators will work with Regional Development Australia committees to develop local employment projects.



Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett executive officer Scott Rowe said said he was looking forward to working the industry to come up with innovative ways to change the employment landscape in the area.

