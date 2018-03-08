Federal Govt to spend $725k to protect Fraser Island

MORE than $700,000 will be spent by the Federal Government to protect the jewel in the Fraser Coast's crown.

World Heritage-listed Fraser Island will share in $47.4 million in Coalition Government funding to protect and preserve this iconic part of Australia, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has announced.



"Fraser Island is world-famous not just for being the world's largest sand island but also for its incredible, unique natural environment, and therefore it attracts a huge number of visitors to Wide Bay," Mr O'Brien said.



"It's vital to ensure that its delicate ecosystem is protected and preserved for future generations of locals and visitors, so I am pleased the Coalition Government is providing $725,000 to conserve the island's World Heritage values."



Mr O'Brien said Fraser Island would will receive the funding as part of phase two of the National Landcare Program.



"Fraser Island, or K'Gari as it is also known, is a stunning part of our region and contributes significantly to our local economy as a major tourism drawcard," he said.



"This funding will help site managers protect, conserve and present the World Heritage values of the property while also improving visitor facilities, thereby benefitting our environment, our tourism industry and small business."



The on-the-ground rollout will be delivered through the state government who has jurisdiction over the site.

