HAVE YOUR SAY: Council is seeking feedback on a bold new plan for Hervey Bay's Esplanade. Alistair Brightman
Council News

FEEDBACK: Have your say on future of the Esplanade

Carlie Walker
by
27th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
AN open house information session regarding the future of Hervey Bay's Esplanade is set to go ahead on Saturday.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is gathering feedback from the community to help decide the future of the foreshore and the Esplanade.

MORE COVERAGE: 20-year plan for Esplanade's future revealed

The project is aimed at identifying the community's values, priorities and vision for the Esplanade for years to come.

The information session will be held at Urangan Pier from 9am to 1pm.

esplanade fccouncil fraser coast project
