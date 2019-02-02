Feedback needed before flood proofing begins at Tiaro

THE Federal Government is asking for community feedback before work gets under way to improve flood proofing on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project would address flooding on the highway.



"Flooding affects several Bruce Highway locations, especially north of Tiaro Township at Chinaman Creek Bridge," Mr McCormack said.



He said there had been major impacts on passenger and freight movements during floods.



Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said planning was underway to ensure the project was shovel-ready for 2021.



"The efficiency and safety of the Bruce Highway - as an important freight and tourism route for Queensland and the Fraser Coast - is paramount," Mr Bailey said.

Mary River water levels rise after heavy rainfall in the catchment area behind the Sunshine Coast - road closed at the Mary River bridge crossing at Tiaro with the flood level at 7.2m. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

"Preliminary investigation work for a flood resilient highway at Tiaro will be finished in coming months, but there's more work to be done with the assistance of the community," Mr Bailey said.



"We're now looking for feedback from local residents and the freight industry to deliver an achievable blueprint for improving the flood resilience of this section of the Bruce Highway."



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said this is an important project for Tiaro, and for every motorist who travels between Maryborough and Gympie and beyond.



"People travelling north and south on the Bruce Highway through Wide Bay want a safe, efficient and reliable connection to Tiaro, Maryborough and Gympie," Mr O'Brien said.



"It's important for the community to have their say about the proposals being developed by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to upgrade the Highway."



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said community feedback would be open until March 15.



"Few have better local knowledge of this stretch of the highway than the residents of Tiaro; it's crucial they have their say on the future of their community," Mr Saunders said.



"With the community's help, a concept design for improved flood resilience is expected to finalised by the end of the year."



To provide feedback, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au.

