Feedback wanted for future of Fraser Coast water supplies

Fraser Coast residents are being encouraged to help shape the region’s water future.

Councillor David Lee said the Fraser Coast Regional Council was seeking community input as part of the development of a new water supply security strategy aimed at ensuring the region has a resilient water supply into the future.

“Our water supplies rely on rainfall,” he said.

“Dams are monitored daily by Wide Bay Water and managed carefully to ensure there is enough water during periods of prolonged dry weather.

“The strategy will reassess options available for future water supplies, and when they are required.

“The council also wants to understand how residents feel about increasing water security through the use of water restrictions.

“It’s about how we balance demand and costs to secure our water future, with a secure water supply essential to support industry, agriculture and population growth.”

Cr Lee said a community panel had been established earlier this year and the council was now surveying the wider community via its Engagement Hub website.

“It only takes a few minutes to complete and includes a number of questions around the frequency and duration of water restrictions and options for improving water security across the Fraser Coast.

“This is your chance to help shape the Fraser Coast’s water future.”

The survey is open until Sunday 14 March 2021 and is available here.

A range of strategies are underway or in development as part of an overarching Water Resilience Framework aimed at securing the Fraser Coast’s water future, with more details available here.