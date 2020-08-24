Menu
Digital drivers licences.
Feedback wanted on digital licence rollout

Jessica Cook
24th Aug 2020 5:30 PM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has been trialling a Digital Licence App (DLA) on the Fraser Coast, now they want to hear from you.

The DLA team will be at the Maryborough Community Centre and Hervey Bay Community Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday looking for feedback on the app.

They are hoping to not only hear from people who have used the app but also those who have decided against the move.

Those interested in attending must register via the links below.

MARYBOROUGH

Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre, 25 Ellena St

Tuesday August 25, 9am-10.30am

Wednesday August 26, 9am-10.30am

Wednesday August 26, 1.30pm-3pm.

Register here.

HERVEY BAY

Hervey Bay Community Centre, 22 Charles St

Tuesday August 25, 10.45am-12.15pm

Tuesday August 25, 2.30pm-4pm.

Register here.

If you're not able to attend a session, you can send questions or feedback any time to digitallicence@tmr.qld.gov.au.

