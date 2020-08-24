Feedback wanted on digital licence rollout
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has been trialling a Digital Licence App (DLA) on the Fraser Coast, now they want to hear from you.
The DLA team will be at the Maryborough Community Centre and Hervey Bay Community Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday looking for feedback on the app.
They are hoping to not only hear from people who have used the app but also those who have decided against the move.
Those interested in attending must register via the links below.
MARYBOROUGH
Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre, 25 Ellena St
Tuesday August 25, 9am-10.30am
Wednesday August 26, 9am-10.30am
Wednesday August 26, 1.30pm-3pm.
HERVEY BAY
Hervey Bay Community Centre, 22 Charles St
Tuesday August 25, 10.45am-12.15pm
Tuesday August 25, 2.30pm-4pm.
If you're not able to attend a session, you can send questions or feedback any time to digitallicence@tmr.qld.gov.au.