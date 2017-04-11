Feel the chill? Minimums drop to coolest temps for April

IF you were feeling a chill in the early hours of Tuesday morning the temperature dropped to a chilly 10.1 degrees in Maryborough and 13.9 degrees in Hervey Bay.

Tuesday April 11 is the coldest day in April so far this year.

WEATHER: Coldest day this month forecast on Tuesday

The chilly April minimums were felt between 5.30am and 6am as south westerly winds chill the region.

Maximums are expected to reach 27 degrees in Hervey Bay and 29 degrees for Maryborough.

We can expect a sunny day on the Fraser Coast today with a partly cloudy day on Wednesday and possible showers later in the week.

