FEELING AT EASE: Village Clubhouse opens with applaud

Getting back into their social scene at Latitude 25 are residents Meredith Husejko, Cheryl Ussia, Pauline Clarke and Wendy Woodsell.

IT was smiles all-round for the residents of Latitude 25 at Hervey Bay as their village Clubhouse reopened following State Government easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Clubhouse, which is the heart and soul of the village, had been closed for six weeks in line with Government restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic.

That meant all facilities at the Clubhouse, including the movie theatre, pool and craft rooms were closed and off limits to residents who, along with the rest of Australia, were self-isolating in their homes.

With Queensland restrictions now eased, Village Manager Simon Boss-Walker unlocked the Clubhouse doors last week to the applause from awaiting residents.

“The last few months have been tough on homeowners who were used to meeting up regularly at the Clubhouse for social activities and sports,” Mr Boss-Walker said.

“The Clubhouse is the heart of our community, and there was much excitement as it once again opened its doors for life to return to some degree of normality.”

Although the phased approach to easing of COVID-19 restrictions means Clubhouse facilities are being opened in a staged and limited manner, nothing could dampen the spirits of residents who eagerly waited to be the first through the Clubhouse doors.

homeowner Cheryl Ussia couldn’t wait to get back to the social scene.

“It’s just wonderful to be back in the Clubhouse and reconnecting with our friends,” she said.

Mr Boss-Walker praised the residents for adhering to social distancing rules during isolation.

“We are so proud of the way our community has worked together to keep everyone connected and safe during the COVID-19 lockdown period, and we are delighted to now be able to welcome homeowners back into the Clubhouse,” he said.

“The community spirit here at Latitude 25 has certainly shone through during these challenging times.”