Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Organisers Paul Gamble and Tina Gamble have started a farmers’ market in Maryborough.
Organisers Paul Gamble and Tina Gamble have started a farmers’ market in Maryborough.
Food & Entertainment

Feeling fresh: New market for Maryborough

Carlie Walker
22nd Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRESH produce will be the focus of a new farmers' market, which is finding its feet in Maryborough.

Founder and organiser Tina Gamble said she was from the United Kingdom, where such markets were common.

"I heard other places were doing it and I thought, why not have one in Maryborough?"

So far two farmers' markets have been held in the city in the past couple of months and the concept is starting to build.

Mrs Gamble said it was a great chance for farmers and growers to showcase their produce.

The next market will be held on Lennox St near the old railway station on September 13.

Mrs Gamble has also been in touch with farmers who have chickens and other livestock.

"It's a new venture," she said.

"Anything that's a new venture is exciting.

"People want fresh produce."

The market will be held between 7am and 12pm.

More Stories

farmers market fraser coast fresh food maryborough produce
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Victoria records 182 new cases

      Victoria records 182 new cases
      • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

      Top Stories

        Council quizzed on cost of keeping baby building

        Premium Content Council quizzed on cost of keeping baby building

        News The council was asked about the intended use for the building

        Why worrying Coast intersection won’t get lights any time soon

        Premium Content Why worrying Coast intersection won’t get lights any time...

        News “Such a project would require a significant redesign of the road layout”