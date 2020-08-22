Feeling fresh: New market for Maryborough

Organisers Paul Gamble and Tina Gamble have started a farmers’ market in Maryborough.

FRESH produce will be the focus of a new farmers' market, which is finding its feet in Maryborough.

Founder and organiser Tina Gamble said she was from the United Kingdom, where such markets were common.

"I heard other places were doing it and I thought, why not have one in Maryborough?"

So far two farmers' markets have been held in the city in the past couple of months and the concept is starting to build.

Mrs Gamble said it was a great chance for farmers and growers to showcase their produce.

The next market will be held on Lennox St near the old railway station on September 13.

Mrs Gamble has also been in touch with farmers who have chickens and other livestock.

"It's a new venture," she said.

"Anything that's a new venture is exciting.

"People want fresh produce."

The market will be held between 7am and 12pm.