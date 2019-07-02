Feeling the need for speed

IS IT A BIRD? Is it a plane? No, it's a.......... model aeroplane.

These super fast machines together with those controlling them will fly into Maryborough at phenomenal speeds for the Pylon Racing Revolution World Championships in August.

It will be the world's first combined RC Pylon Championship for the F3D and F5D classes.

The Fraser Coast will be treated to the Formula One's of the skies with the best of the best from 14 countries competing.

Chris Callow from the Sunshine Coast, Lee Hocking and Beau Murphy will represent Australia.

Chris and Lee, who have been friends since they were young, made the trip to the Boonooroo Rd airfield to practice their skills.

Chris who has seen 11 world championships said Maryborough may see a culture shock when competitors from 14 countries arrive to compete.

"This is a sport that is quite low key and doesn't have thousands of spectators, but it is one of the most expensive sports to do," Chris said.

"The best thing is turning up and seeing all the guys."

Aeromoddellers - Chris Callow represented Australia in the F3d pylon racing. Cody Fox

Chris has always had a love for flying and watched as his dad fly model aeroplanes.

He started racing at 12 and competed in the world championships at 16.

"We have been lucky enough to come first at world level."

The pair used two days to practice on the proper course and set engines up for the weather.

Lee also started racing at 12, and after a break in his early twenties said he couldn't stay away.

He has also been a member of the Australian team. "The speed and the competition keeps you coming back to improve your performance from last time," Lee said.

"The RPM revs of the engine and the speed is very similar to the F1 super cars.

"Telling someone how fast they go does not do it justice."

Aeromoddellers - Leigh Hocken represented Australia in the F3d pylon racing. Cody Fox

The planes can reach up to and beyond 350km per hour. Lee's best time is 55.6 seconds and Chris is 54.12.

"I just want to be consistent - sometimes the weather doesn't allow you but you run in the same boat if you are racing on the same day," Lee said.

The team have been lucky to have Chris's dad as their propeller doctor and also to have one of the best machines on the market designed by Maryborough man, Steve Taylor.

Steve Taylor said he had been working with the champions for 25 years and loved the hobby just as long.

The former computer technician made the change quite a few years ago to move into the industry.

He had designed model aircraft but nothing in the top division, F3D.

"It is the fastest class for pylon racing through the FAI banner," Steve said.

"We needed to come up with an aircraft that was competitive - with aerodynamics and learning the best combinations of airfoils and that sort of stuff."

The machines weigh over 2kg and are made of a number of materials including carbon fibre and glass. "It has taken quite a while to finish and I didn't know until it was finished and test flown how it compared to everyone else - it has worked out that it is quite competitive. We are just lucky enough that Chris and Lee and a couple of other people around the world decided to go with us. There was a lot of work put into it - I'm here to support the guys."

World titles

Maryborough Aeromodellers Club will host the 2019 FAI F3D/F5D World Championships for pylon racing model aircraft from August 6-12 at the Boonooroo Rd airfields. For more information, phone club president Neil Brockley on 0417071056.