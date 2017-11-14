Feeling unloved: Pamper Yourself Day is the thing for you

HEAD-TO-TOE: Spoil yourself with an afternoon of pampering while supporting White Ribbon.

IF YOU need a day of pampering, join about 60 others who are attending the White Ribbon fundraising event, Pamper Yourself Day.

White Ribbon Australia works to stop violence against women through public information and awareness raising campaigns.

The Pamper Yourself Day will be held at the Clubhouse Hervey Bay on Sunday November 26, attendees can expect an afternoon of facials, hair styling and pedicures.

Event organiser and local hairdresser Helena Bell has recruited five ladies, all experts in in skin care and offering a relaxing experience.

"There will be stations from head-to-toe, to the facial bar," she said.

"Everyone can enjoy getting pampered with beautiful products from the Dead Sea.

"We will have community guest speakers talking about how to speak out safely and information on assistance in the Fraser Coast region.

"There will also be live music, canapes and raffle prizes."

Miss Bell said while the event is shaping up to be a successful day, she is still in need of donations for the raffle.

"We are asking businesses in the community if they would like to take part in our raffle by donating something (vouchers, services or products) from their business," she said.

"It can be vouchers, services or products, any donation would be welcome."

Tickets cost $15 and are available from trybooking. com/SBBP.

To donate, email helenabell5112@gmail.com.

Artists Susie Lewis and Hayley Groves George are raising domestic violence awareness through their exhibition Battlefield on at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, 166 Old Maryborough Rd until December 3, 2017.