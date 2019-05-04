Menu
RACE PACE: Nathan Politch always has speed at the Maryborough track.
Feels like coming home for Toowoomba racer Nathan Politch

BRENDAN BOWERS
4th May 2019 8:38 AM
SPEEDWAY: It is like coming home for Nathan Politch when he races at Maryborough Speedway.

The 25-year-old Toowoomba racer rates Maryborough as his favourite track.

Finishing third in the Australian Title race last weekend, Politch is primed for a good drive this weekend.

"I don't know why but we always have speed when we race in Maryborough,” he said.

Politch has been racing for the past four years in the mod-lite class after graduating from karts.

"It is fast racing and you can fit a lot of cars on the track in mod-lites,” Politch said.

"It is just good fun.”

Politch believes Klinton Hancey will be ready to race after losing his Australian title last weekend and will be out to make amends.

Politch will be supported on the weekend by his crew and family and just wants to have clean runs.

"There are a lot of guys who can win it, I am not sure of who will be here but I am ready to go,” he said.

