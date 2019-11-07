Fellowes: Whip frenzy could be avoided

English trainer Charlie Fellowes remains adamant only disqualification will stop jockeys from breaking whip rules.

Fellowes doubled down on Wednesday, having called for stricter penalties before Melbourne Cup week had started.

Had the tougher rules been in place, the Fellowes-trained Prince Of Arran would have been stripped of second-place in the Melbourne Cup after jockey Michael Walker pleaded guilty to striking the horse 12 times before the last 100m - seven times more than the rule allows.

Fellowes conceded he would have been "appalled" had Prince Of Arran been disqualified on Tuesday.

But he said if the rule was introduced and a jockey on his horse caused a disqualification through excessive whip use he would not use the rider again.

"For me the only way you get rid of that is by making the penalties for whipping the horse (too many times) so big that they won't do that," Fellowes said.

"In my view the only way you can do that is by chucking the horses out and say 'right, if you break the rules then everyone loses' and I guarantee you they wouldn't break the rules."

Popular English trainer Charlie Fellowes.

Stewards slapped Walker with a $10,000 fine and seven-meeting ban.

"Michael every day will take a $10,000 fine and seven-meeting ban … and he'll do it again … to win a Melbourne Cup and this is the problem we've got," Fellowes said.

"What we should be celebrating at the moment is an Aussie-bred, Aussie-trained, Aussie-owned (Melbourne Cup winner) by a syndicate that are not millionaires, who are not sheiks … and yet we have all these silly negative headlines about horses being hit too many times."

Racing Victoria chief steward Robert Cram on Wednesday said disqualification is not a "satisfactory" solution.

"The difficulty with it is … the breaches are prior to the 100m so they're not from the 100m to the finishing line and it's not tangible," Cram said.

"It's hard to determine what effect that has had on a result."

Jockey Michael Walker before the Melbourne Cup aboard Prince Of Arran. Picture: AAP

Jockeys were reminded via text message on Monday night to play within the rules and again by Cram himself, right before the Cup.

Raging whip fury led to Fellowes being lambasted about the issue by NSW Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi, who tweeted: 'When animals and gambling mix, animals always suffer.'

Fellowes bit back, lashing Faruqi's lack of knowledge on horse racing as "embarrassing".

He also invited the Senator to visit Prince Of Arran and see how well-cared for his is.

"I don't mind if someone comes at you from an educated stance, that actually knows what they're talking about," Fellowes said.

"When someone comes in and spouts a load of trollop like that, I feel like I should say something in return and nine times out of 10 you don't hear a thing back, they crawl down their holes again."

Asked if Faruqi replied and/or accepted the invitation, Fellowes laughed.

"No. Of course not, I didn't hear (back) from her and I didn't expect to hear from her," he said.