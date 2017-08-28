Female cop disease tested after bitten during drug search

A HERVEY Bay police officer who was allegedly bitten on the arm during a drug search will have to undergo several months of disease testing.

The 48-year-old female officer was bitten as she was conducting a drug search at a property on Old Maryborough Rd.

The offender allegedly became aggressive.

The officer, who wished not to be named, said she had undergone initial blood tests after the offenders teeth allegedly caused the skin to break.

She will have to have further testing in November.

"I don't know what diseases she may have," the officer said.

"It's upsetting to think officers are out there to do their job and protect the community and then we get assaulted like this."

She said police would consider applying for a disease testing order.

The officer said the potential of a positive disease test later this year would be devastating.

"I'm not going to stress about it because it's slight puncture wounds so I'm one of the luckier ones, but it's still not acceptable," she said.

A 30-year-old Urangan woman has been charged with serious assault of a police officer, obstructing police and a drugs charge.

Police will allege about 3.9 grams of amphetamines was found.

The woman will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 9.