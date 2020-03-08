Female cricketers to be crowned best in the world on International Women’s Day.

Beth Mooney of Australia plays a shot during the Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2 match between Australia and South Africa at the SCG in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Beth Mooney of Australia plays a shot during the Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2 match between Australia and South Africa at the SCG in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

THE Australia women’s T20 cricket team has doubled the reason to celebrate International Women’s Day by qualifying to play India in the World Cup Final in Melbourne today.

Cricket Australia has led the way with ensuring female players have the opportunity to pursue a full-time cricket career and enjoy the same opportunities as their male counter parts.

A lot has changed for female cricket players since Beth Mooney started playing.

She is thankful to be playing at a time when there are so many more opportunities for women in the game.

Mooney believes that competitions such as the Big Bash have created pathways for Australian players to mix it with the best players in the world.

“Girls are exposed to so much more cricket from an early age now,” she said.

It has not always been easy for the talented player, having made the courageous choice to quit her teaching studies at university to focus on a full-time cricket career.

“I had to make a choice and if I stepped back and stopped playing, I know I would have regretted it,” she said.

The Australia team are hoping they can create history on International Women’s Day by playing in front of the largest crowd ever for a women’s sporting event.

They require just over 90,000 to beat the current record.

Mooney says young players who want to pursue a career in cricket, or any sport, should chase their dream.

“Enjoy the challenge and enjoy playing the game with the people you love,” she said.