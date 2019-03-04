Female in club's sights as they look for new members

HAVING A SHOT: Ashley Taylor and Emily Griffin at Fraser Coast Sporting Clays Association.

SHOOTING: GUNSHOTS rang out on Saturday at Dundathu with a come and try day organised by the Fraser Coast Sporting Clays Association.

The day was organised by the club to attract junior and female participants.

Club vice-president Jay Dallison told the Chronicle.

"We have no junior or female members at present and our Facebook marketing shows that 67% of people showing interest were female."

The challenge for the club is capturing the interest to actual firing of a gun on the range.

Sporting clays is a form of clay pigeon shooting that differs from Trap and Skeet shooting. Sporting clays reproduce the unpredictability of real-life hunting situations.

Skeet and trap shooting differ from sporting clay as they have fixed stations from where the clay pigeons are flung.

Both are the shooting events people see when they watch the Olympics or Commonwealth games.

A variety of configurations should be offered across the stations so shooters continue to be challenged and for the environmental conservation of the course.

Sporting clays have targets of various sizes are thrown from trap machines at various angles, speeds and distances.

"It is generally, with 10 to 15 unique stations laid out over natural terrain, leading to the sport being dubbed as "golf with a shotgun," Dallison said.

The variation of clay target layout islimited only to the imagination of the target setter: "if we can make a clay target fly, it is considered fair game to be shot".

Fraser Coast resident Sarah Bailey-Wilkerson was one of the people who went along to try it out.

"I had a great day clay target shooting. What a load of fun,” Bailey-Wilkerson said.

"I had a great time, it was my first time shooting a gun and everyone out there was so helpful.

I would highly recommend it. Thank you to the instructors.” she said.

The Queensland State Titles are to held at the club in August this year and hopethey will have some junior and female members to take part.

The club meet the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month.

"The interest is there, we just need to focus, steady and aim straight to hit a new generation of shooters," Dallison said.