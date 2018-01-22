Menu
Female police officer allegedly cops punch to face

Generic shot of a Queensland police car.
Amy Formosa
by

A FEMALE police officer was allegedly punched in the face while trying to make an arrest at a home in Hervey Bay.

Police allege an 18-year-old became violent at a home in Urangan about 5.20pm Sunday.

After throwing a punch, the pair allegedly wrestled on the ground before the officer was able to arrest the teenager.

She was wanted on a warrant. The officer received bruising to the side of her face and a cut to her cheek.

The teen has been charged with serious assault of a police officer and is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 8.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
