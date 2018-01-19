Menu
Female police officer assaulted as car thief resists arrest

Maryborough Police officers looking for an alleged stolen vehicle drove around Granville speaking with residents, businesses and school staff.
Carlie Walker
A FEMALE police officer was assaulted on Thursday when a suspected car thief resisted arrest in Granville.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said a car was stolen from a home at Kinghorn Rd in Granville between 10am and 1.30pm on Thursday.

A Senior Constable then spotted the car in Odessa St about 3.40pm and approached a man and woman in relation to the stolen car.

The male suspect allegedly assaulted the female police officer as she attempted to arrest him before running from the scene with the female suspect.

 The spokeswoman said no arrests had been made but police were continuing to investigate the incident.

