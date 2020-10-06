SHORT, FAST, LOUD: Female rockers take control

Salt and Steel duo Briony Edgar and Elle Steele are back with a new single.

FORMER Grafton rock duo Salt and Steel have just released their new single, 'Take Control'.

With so much uncertainty in current times and doubts about human rights and freedom, Salt and Steel has picked a perfect time to share this song with the world.

The two rockers, Briony Edgar (guitar and lead vocals) and Elle Steele (Drum kit and backing vocals), live to have fun and inspire their fans, and this newest single falls nothing short of that.

Take Control is short, fast and to the point. It's about living the life you want, not the one someone else wants you to. The main message of the song is to do the things that make you feel happiest and don't try to fulfil others' expectations of how you should live.

The song combines Salt and Steel's unique earthy, rock, roots sound with a grungy edge. The two create this sound with the use of electric guitars, octave pedals and a drum kit.

There's a lot of attitude and the song makes the listener feel empowered enough to take leaps and bounds to their wildest dreams.

Genre: Hip Hop, Rock, Roots

Influences: Grinspoon, Florence and the Machine, Nick Cave, John Butler, Rage Against the Machine

Have a listen below: