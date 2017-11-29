Fence goes down as Adventure Playground opens

PARK OPENS: David Ewenson with his son Kieran outside the Pialba Adventure Playground yesterday.

HERVEY Bay resident David Ewenson has been coming to Pialba foreshore for the last three days with his sons Kieran and Brayden.

But this time, the trio will be able to enjoy the excitement of the newly opened Pialba Adventure Playground.

The park's fence will be taken down on Wednesday November 29 after more than three months of construction by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

David said both his sons were excited to see what the park would offer.

Anticipation for the new park has been building since the first plans were revealed in June.

7.6m Climbing towers and stainless steel slides feature at the new $900,000 park.

Construction was moved from the Seafront Oval to an area near the All-Abilities Playground after community outcry over the size of the development.