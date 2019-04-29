FERTILITY: Free IVF seminar to be held on Fraser Coast

A FREE seminar discussing IVF will be held in Hervey Bay on May 2.

The event will be held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Oaks Resort and Spa in Hervey Bay.

Fertility Solutions is a clinic that operates out of the Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg.

The seminar is aimed at giving couples and those trying to conceive advice regarding fertilty and what to do if it's not working.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet staff from the clinic, ask questions and learn about bulk billing options.

Denise Donati will be the speaker and presenter at the event.

She is an internationally respected fertility nurse and the co-owner of Fertility Solutions.

Register for the seminar by called 1300 FERTILITY.