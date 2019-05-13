FESTIVAL: Big crowd at By the C despite cold snap

Mental as Anything kick off the festival.

SHIVERING through Hervey Bsy'd coldest night of the year didn't stop a bumper crowd from grooving to some of the biggest names in Australian rock.

More than 5300 people attended the By the C concert in Fraser Coast Park on Satruday, rocking out to head-liner Jimmy Barnes along with Mental as Anything, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Mark Seymour.

Martin Simon, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager, said about 1000 more people had attended the event compared to last year.

He estimated it had injected about $1 million into the local economy - about 40 per cent more than when John Farnham rocked Seafront Oval in 2018.

Mr Simon said people from as far away as Cairns and Darwin had attended the festival, as well people from closer to home such as Bundaberg and Agnes Waters.

Not only did they see the concert, visitors got to see the attractions of the region.

Accommodation providers were booked out, with most reporting a 70 to 80 per cent occupancy rate on the weekend - impressive figures for a slower time of year, Mr Simon said.

"This event brings an economic injection and momentum when we need it," he said.

Mr Simon said it was wasn't just accommodation providers who were the winners out of the event though, with restaurants and other activities also benefiting from the influx of visitors.

He was confident the event would return, saying next year's talent was already being discussed.

He said talent was a crucial part of maintaining the attraction of the event but he was confident the line-up next year would be equally impressive.