Festival director ‘devastated’ after man dies on dancefloor

A man has died of a suspected overdose at a festival. Photo: File

UPDATE 12.30pm:

Organisers of a Sunshine Coast festival say they are "devastated" a patron died at their event on Saturday.

The man, aged about 30, was reportedly found on a dancefloor after a suspected drug overdose.

Event director Trent Stewart said Elements Festival, hosted at Landcruiser Park, passed its "sincerest condolences" to the man's family and friends.

"Our thoughts and concerns are primarily for their wellbeing during this time," he said.

"The impact of this tragedy will be felt right throughout our staff, volunteers and patrons for a long time to come."

Mr Stewart said Elements Festival considered the safety and care of patrons their highest priority and had highly trained medical staff on duty during the festival.

He said organisers worked with authorities prior to the event to ensure the environment they provided was as safe as possible.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

"We will assist the relevant authorities with all of their enquiries," Mr Stewart said.

He said the festival would continue over the weekend in a subdued manner in the interest of public safety and to ensure patrons are safe to drive.

EARLIER:

A festival in the Sunshine Coast hinterland has been described as a "sad series of events" by an attended who left before the party was over.

Police confirmed a man died at Elements dance music festival, one of the first music festivals to be held in Queensland since COVID-19.

The man, aged about 30, died from a suspected overdose about 3pm on Saturday.

He was reportedly found on a dancefloor.

"Just got back this morning … no good news will come from this festival … won't be surprised if they aren't allowed to hold elements anymore. Sad series of events," one attendee wrote on a Facebook group linked to festival.

An ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics received a call to a "medical incident" at Landcruiser Park event.

Sadly, the man could not be revived.

A Facebook page for the music festival said the event was "kid friendly" and invited revellers to "take an unforgettable ride through some of the world's best electronic music, art, performances, workshops, and markets."