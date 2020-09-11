Festival for music lovers coming to Fraser Coast

A RECORDS fair is coming to the Fraser Coast, raising much needed funds for Hervey Bay's rehabilitation centre.

The 2020 Fraser Coast Record Fair will have music for every taste, with vinyl records from the 1950s to now.

It will include music of all genres, including pop, rock, country, jazz and much more.

There will also be limited edition DVDs, CDs and cassette tapes along with movie and TV memorabilia, magazines, books, sheet music and band T-shirts.

Entry will be a gold coin donation.

All proceeds from the event will go to Bayside Transformations Residential Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre.

The event will be held at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre on October 18 from 9am to 4pm.

To find out more, call 0402 227 003.