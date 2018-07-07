Menu
Festival goers will be able to discover the art of storytelling inside the birthplace of P.L. Travers, creator of the world's most famous fictional nanny.
Festival sweeter than spoonful of sugar for M'boro motels

Carlie Walker
7th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
SO FAR July has been sweeter than a spoonful of sugar for Maryborough's accommodation providers.

With the Mary Poppins Festival attracting plenty of visitors to the region over the past week, motel owners were pleased with how busy they have been so far this month.

Kelli White, owner of the Blue Shades Motel in Ferry St, said Saturday would be a busy one for the region, with Mary Poppins in the Park set to go ahead.

"We've had a really good month so far, it's looking positive," she said.

"We've been really busy, it's been good."

On Wednesday, the Brolga Theatre hosted a performance of Swan Lake and that proved popular, Ms White said, with plenty of people travelling to see it.

Kelli White, owner of the Blue Shades Motel in Ferry St, said it has been a busy month for the business so far.
"The Queensland Ballet was really popular, just about everyone (accommodation provders) was full then," she said.

"July is traditionally a pretty good month."

Imre Radacs, manager of the Cara Motel in Walker St, said one of their guests that week had been an elderly woman who worked on Maryborough's telephone exchange 50 or 60 years ago.

She was pictured in the mural overlooking Queens Park and was visiting from Woodgate for the Mary Poppins Festival, he said.

Another visitor, coming all the way from Gladstone, was also in town to enjoy the festival, he said.

Darryn Barrett, owner of the Arkana Motel, said the school holidays were keeping his business busy, with many people coming to Maryborough from the southern states to escape the cold weather.

"The next couple of weeks we'll be fairly busy with the last week of the Queensland school holidays and the first week of the New South Wales school holidays," he said.
 

    Local Partners