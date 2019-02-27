Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jimmy Barnes’s raw vocals and working class roots struck a chord with an entire generation.
Jimmy Barnes’s raw vocals and working class roots struck a chord with an entire generation.
Whats On

FESTIVAL: Tickets selling fast for Bay's By the C event

Carlie Walker
by
27th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE star-studded line-up for this year's By The C music festival is already paying off for the region, with strong interest and ticket sales ahead of the event.

With rock legend Jimmy Barnes to headline the event, thousands of music lovers are anticipated to attend the festival.

Councillor Darren Everard said he encouraged residents to secure their tickets now.

"I am really looking forward to this year's line up as we have something for everybody," he said.

"I have been speaking to many local residents who are really looking forward to the show and the acts that we have this year."

In addition to the Cold Chisel rocker, Baby Animals, Mark Seymour and The Undertow, Killing Heidi, Mental As Anything and Boom Crash Opera will also perform on the night.

The second annual By The C concert will move from Seafront Oval to Fraser Coast Park, near the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, and will be held on May 11.

Last year's event drew a crowd of 4500 people, about 40 per cent of them coming from outside the region. This year the crowd target is set at 6000.

"Feedback from the accommodation industry has been that there are many bookings from outside the region for the By the C which is a great for the region," Cr Everard said.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.com.au.
 

More Stories

Show More
by the c fccouncil fcevent jimmy barnes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast hospitals off ramping hit list

    premium_icon Fraser Coast hospitals off ramping hit list

    Health The State Opposition released a list of 15 hospitals identified as the worst for ramping wait times.

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Friends of Granville murder victim say he deserves memorial

    premium_icon Friends of Granville murder victim say he deserves memorial

    Crime Their efforts so far have been met with exactly zero donations.

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    UPDATE: Fraser Island residents taking weather in stride

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fraser Island residents taking weather in stride

    News The eastern side of the island was battered by the cyclone.

    'Mule' jailed for role in Fraser Coast trafficking business

    premium_icon 'Mule' jailed for role in Fraser Coast trafficking business

    Crime She was charged last year as part of an arrest blitz.