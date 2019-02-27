FESTIVAL: Tickets selling fast for Bay's By the C event

THE star-studded line-up for this year's By The C music festival is already paying off for the region, with strong interest and ticket sales ahead of the event.



With rock legend Jimmy Barnes to headline the event, thousands of music lovers are anticipated to attend the festival.



Councillor Darren Everard said he encouraged residents to secure their tickets now.



"I am really looking forward to this year's line up as we have something for everybody," he said.



"I have been speaking to many local residents who are really looking forward to the show and the acts that we have this year."



In addition to the Cold Chisel rocker, Baby Animals, Mark Seymour and The Undertow, Killing Heidi, Mental As Anything and Boom Crash Opera will also perform on the night.



The second annual By The C concert will move from Seafront Oval to Fraser Coast Park, near the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, and will be held on May 11.



Last year's event drew a crowd of 4500 people, about 40 per cent of them coming from outside the region. This year the crowd target is set at 6000.



"Feedback from the accommodation industry has been that there are many bookings from outside the region for the By the C which is a great for the region," Cr Everard said.



Tickets are available from ticketmaster.com.au.

