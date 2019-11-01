FESTIVE: Christmas lights are already going up around Coast

Graeme Schmidt from Lakeridge Drive, Dundowran getting set up for this years Christmas lights display.

SINCE the middle of September, Graeme Schmidt has been climbing up ladders and unravelling Christmas lights, already in the process of creating his annual display.

The Dundowran man has one of the biggest Christmas displays on the Fraser Coast and loves to see people admiring his lights every year - he especially loves the joy it brings to children.

His street, Lakeridge Dr, has claimed the title of Christmas St many times and while Ms Schmidt isn't sure whether it will be entered in the competition this year, it is a title that has brought both him and his neighbours much pride.

Residents who are planning to light up their neighbourhoods can register their details now with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Nominations for the Light Up the Fraser Coast Trail close at 5pm on November 22.

"Now is the time to dig around in the shed and bring out the fairy lights and ornaments for the Christmas lights display," Councillor Paul Truscott said.

"If you are decorating your house for Christmas then we'd love to hear from you so we can put your display on the map."

The council will create maps of the participating homes.