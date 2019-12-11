Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

SANTA'S ELVES: Pauline McIntyre (left), Jenny Andrewartha, Wendy Lawrence, Silvia Beames, Judith Frainey and Sandra Burton have been working hard to preapre for the Toogoom Christmas Fair this Sunday.

A SANTA hunt for children will be just one of many exciting activities at this year's Toogoom Christmas Fair on Sunday.

Organiser Wendy Lawrence and a handful of volunteers from the Toogoom and District Community Association have spent many hours working hard to bring the free annual fair to fruition.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the grounds in and around the Toogoom Community Hall to enjoy market stalls, children's games, carols, a visit from Santa and the highly anticipated crafts.

"There will be market and craft stalls, the Maryborough Antique Car Club will have some wonderful cars to look at and there will be displays from some of the Community Hall users including line dancing, judo and taekwondo," Mrs Lawrence said.

"You can also meet the Linus Ladies who make wonderful quilts for those in need and the ladies from Craft and Chat will be there handing out flyers."

Mrs Lawrence said the real beauty of the Toogoom area was the community spirit shown by its residents, especially members of the Toogoom Craft and Chat Group who have spent countless hours preparing crafts for children.

"It's all for the community and they know that they will bring joy to the kids who are coming to use it.

"Toogoom has a strong community spirit and we look forward to seeing families come together for this special time of the year."

Santa will make a special stop at the fair to light up the big tree, which will be followed by the very popular carols organised by music teacher and Toogoom resident Twila, who is super star Guy Sebastian's aunty.

"The late afternoon will be filled with the beautiful voices of music students tutored by Twila, and everyone can join in to sing popular Christmas carols.

"The Community Canteen will have fabulous food and you can enjoy afternoon tea, complete with homemade goodies, while listening to fabulous music from the singing duo, cousins, Melomania.

"Come along and enjoy all the wonderful things the Toogoom Community has in store for you."

The fair is being held on Sunday, December 15 and will start at 2pm.