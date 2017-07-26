A few kilograms off is all it takes to reduce obesity crisis

THREE kilograms off the average Queenslander is all it could take to help lighten the state's burgeoning overweight and obesity crisis, according to an Australian Institute of Health and Welfare study.

Research shows 14% of the total disease burden could be avoided if the average body mass dropped slightly.

Experts believe that dropping just one BMI point, equal to loosing around three kilograms for a person of average height, would be enough to reduce the health impact of obesity.

Of all Queensland adults, 64% are overweight or obese.

"Losing a few kilos is achievable for the majority of adults through a healthy diet and regular exercise," Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said.